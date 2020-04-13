AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

AquaVenture stock remained flat at $$27.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $864.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $19,420,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $4,744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AquaVenture by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $3,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

