ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.