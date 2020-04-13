Arcosa Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE ACA opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

