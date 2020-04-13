Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,377. The company has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.99. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

