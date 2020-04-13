Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 133,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$267.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.