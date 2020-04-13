Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 7,537 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

