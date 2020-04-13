Arlington Partners LLC Buys 984 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.32. 12,243,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a market cap of $488.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

