Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 387.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

