Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 535.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.36. 64,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

