Arlington Partners LLC Has $231,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

