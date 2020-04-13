Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 553.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.63. 31,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

