Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 21,112 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 650.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.15. 11,070,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

