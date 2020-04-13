Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 718.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

XOM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.49. 17,917,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

