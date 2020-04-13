Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 0.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.10, approximately 66,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,658,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

