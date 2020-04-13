Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.77.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

