Asgard Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 239.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Asgard has a total market capitalization of $52,547.51 and $10.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Asgard has traded 239.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Asgard Token Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.