Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.63.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 482,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

