ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20. ASM International has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $443.51 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

