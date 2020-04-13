ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $276.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average of $275.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 482,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

