Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 117,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Atento SA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

