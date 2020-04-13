Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Financial Survey

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Finisar alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finisar and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finisar presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Finisar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Finisar is more favorable than Atomera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07% Atomera -2,495.31% -84.04% -77.77%

Volatility & Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finisar and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29 Atomera $530,000.00 130.64 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -4.76

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finisar beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Finisar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finisar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.