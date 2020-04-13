ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATA stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.50. 33,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,175. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

