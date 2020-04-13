Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 10.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.09, approximately 6,051,773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,709,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

ACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.13.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

