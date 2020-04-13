Authorship 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $4,435.50 and $1.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Authorship has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Authorship Profile

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

