AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC cut AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.08. 130,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,522. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.43.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. AutoCanada’s payout ratio is -38.68%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

