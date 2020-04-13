Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.82.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,294. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 167.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

