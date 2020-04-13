Autohome Inc Plans Annual Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE ATHM opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $117.99.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.