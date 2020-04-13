Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Up 10%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40, 6,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 403,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

