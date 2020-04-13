Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

