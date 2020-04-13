Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.08. 266,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,022. Aware has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.61 million.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.