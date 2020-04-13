Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,172,954 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 519,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

