Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 million.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $395.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.