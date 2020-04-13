Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

