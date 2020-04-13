Bank of America Downgrades Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 335,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after buying an additional 2,670,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,551,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.