Barclays Trims Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Target Price to $14.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Change Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of CHNG opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,195,000 after purchasing an additional 258,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,224,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

