Barclays Trims Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price to $4.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,698,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.