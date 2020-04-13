Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €81.18 ($94.39).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAYN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BAYN traded up €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €57.47 ($66.83). 4,128,261 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.43. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

