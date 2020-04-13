Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of -28.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $8.72 on Monday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein bought 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,589.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BELFA shares. TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

