Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 12.5%

Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 68,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

