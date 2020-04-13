Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

BYSI stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyondspring by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyondspring by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

