BidaskClub Downgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $347.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

