BidaskClub Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $466.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.39. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.