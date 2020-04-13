BidaskClub Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

PC Connection stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

