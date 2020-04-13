BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $68,676.19 and $235.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02342967 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.48 or 0.99849480 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

