Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.81 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $3.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $218.87 or 0.03259172 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitMarket, BitForex and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00751317 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,379,256 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

