Bitcore Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, QBTC and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $538.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,820.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.02291630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.03278256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00601647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00775425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00075744 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00523791 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,193,831 coins and its circulating supply is 17,692,872 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

