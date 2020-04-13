BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,718.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $6,500.24 and approximately $2,718.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.02767855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00213766 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

