BitSend (BSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $236.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $112,313.15 and approximately $236.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,864,550 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

