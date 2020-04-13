BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,911.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00775425 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,333,399 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

