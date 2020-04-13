BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BHK opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

